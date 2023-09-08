Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Daniel Vidal Sells 5,000 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $21,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,232 shares in the company, valued at $391,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Vidal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Daniel Vidal sold 8,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $60,720.00.

Expensify Stock Down 4.2 %

EXFY stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Expensify’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $29,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 287.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 252.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 801,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 135.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXFY

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.