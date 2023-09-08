Evercore ISI Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

ZS stock opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.25. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

