Ethic Inc. Invests $495,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

