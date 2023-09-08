Ethic Inc. Buys 57 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after acquiring an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.70.

Shares of ODFL opened at $432.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

