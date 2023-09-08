Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.45.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS opened at $231.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $280.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

