Eric D. Hovde Sells 6,496 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $434,972.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at $234,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.
