Eric D. Hovde Sells 6,496 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $434,972.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at $234,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,485,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

