EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
