Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $155.83 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.