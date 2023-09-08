Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $8,547,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Clorox by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Clorox by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $155.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 130.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.28. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 403.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

