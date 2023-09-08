Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

NYSE:NVS opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $209.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

