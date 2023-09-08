Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,995 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $332,276,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,503,000 after buying an additional 2,526,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,603,000 after buying an additional 1,692,901 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

