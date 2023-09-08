Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.1 %

CI opened at $281.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

