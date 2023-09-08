Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,134 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $105.76 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

