Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 768 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after buying an additional 749,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $214,363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $316.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.32 and a 200-day moving average of $291.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

