Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 72,951 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72,951 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

TGT opened at $124.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

