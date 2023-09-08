Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,725 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $204.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.