Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

