Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 361,429 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,429 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -209.52%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Americold Realty Trust

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.