Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $69.16 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.86.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

