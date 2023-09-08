Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CG opened at $32.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

