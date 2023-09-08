Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $193,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,616 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $132,835,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,636,494. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 2.10. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

