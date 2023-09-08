Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $165.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.60. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

