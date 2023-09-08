Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,134 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.12.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.4 %

EXPE opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.32.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

