Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $21.29 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 2,698.15% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $294.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

