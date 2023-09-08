Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

