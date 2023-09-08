Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $920,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NYSE FNF opened at $43.00 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

