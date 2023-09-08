Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,959 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

