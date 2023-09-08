Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,959 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

