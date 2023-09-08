Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $646,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $150.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average of $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

