Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $430,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,896,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,810 shares of company stock worth $14,589,150. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.