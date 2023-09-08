Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $437.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $463.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

