Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

