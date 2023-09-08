Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE opened at $125.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.51. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.13.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

