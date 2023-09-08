Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, COO Chris Holzshu sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.29, for a total transaction of $1,112,079.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,491,538.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chris Holzshu sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.29, for a total transaction of $1,112,079.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,491,538.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $297.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.21. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.18 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.10.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

