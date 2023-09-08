Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,995 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.