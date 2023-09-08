Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 51.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,102,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 375,638 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 453,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,447,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,179,000 after purchasing an additional 128,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 596,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

