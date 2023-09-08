Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 191.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MTB opened at $119.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.72. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $192.56.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.