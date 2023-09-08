Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $321.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.04.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

