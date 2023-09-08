Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.