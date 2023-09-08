Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 17,496 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 161.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,874,000 after buying an additional 1,737,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after buying an additional 1,094,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

American International Group Stock Up 0.8 %

AIG stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,739,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,396,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

