Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

