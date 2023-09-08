Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

