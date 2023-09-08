Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $159.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $118.14 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

