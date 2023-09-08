Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.65. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.14 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

