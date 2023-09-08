ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENN Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XNGSY

ENN Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

ENN Energy Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36.

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.