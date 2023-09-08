ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENN Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.
ENN Energy Stock Up 3.4 %
ENN Energy Company Profile
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
