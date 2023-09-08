Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CEO Purchases $682,000.00 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,650,801.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $13.72 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

