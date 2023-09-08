Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Encore Wire

Encore Wire Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $165.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day moving average is $172.26. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Encore Wire by 231.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.