Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.20.

Enbridge stock opened at C$45.47 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$44.86 and a one year high of C$56.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.9373385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

