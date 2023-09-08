Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $8.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 169,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

