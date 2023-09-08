Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $8.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.85.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust
Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE ESRT opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty Trust
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.