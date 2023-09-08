Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $640.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $617.00 to $640.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $573.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $576.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares in the company, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.